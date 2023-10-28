‘Friends’ Actor Matthew Perry Dead at 54

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Sad news to share: Matthew Perry, the actor best known for his role as Chandler Bing, the wisecracking young professional on the hit 90s NBC series “Friends,” has passed away. He was 54 years old.

Perry died after an apparent drowning, according to TMZ.

“Law enforcement sources tell us the actor was found Saturday at an L.A.-area home … where we’re told he appears to have drowned. Our sources say first-responders rushed over on a call for cardiac arrest. It’s unclear where exactly on the grounds this happened,” TMZ stated.

In October of 2022, Perry spoke candidly about his years of alcohol and drug abuse during an interview with Diane Sawyer, and went further into detail within his memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.

“I wanted to share when I was safe from going into the dark side of everything again,” he tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week’s cover story. “I had to wait until I was pretty safely sober — and away from the active disease of alcoholism and addiction — to write it all down. And the main thing was, I was pretty certain that it would help people.”

The book began with the shocking revelation that he almost died at age 49.

