Denzel Washington To Play Ancient Warrior Hannibal In New Antoine Fuqua Epic

Denzel Washington and director Antoine Fuqua are once again teaming up to give movie lovers something to remember. But this time, the legendary actor will be handing out fades in ancient times as the revered director is looking to the past for his latest epic, which will premier on Netflix.

According to Variety, Washington and Fuqua are set to tackle the legend of the ancient Carthaginian general known as Hannibal, who took on the Roman Republic during the second Punic War in 218 B.C. Known as one of the greatest generals in military history, Hannibal was as much a warrior as he was a strategic mastermind and went on to conquer many Italian cities during his historic battle with the Roman Republic. Sounds like a winner already.

Variety Reports:

Hannibal invaded Italy while riding a Northern African war elephant. Under his lead, the Carthaginians won key victories against the Romans, allowing Hannibal to occupy the majority of southern Italy for 15 years. Eventually, Hannibal was defeated by the Romans at the Battle of Zama after they counter-invaded North Africa.

Washington produces the film alongside Erik Olsen, Adam Goldworm and Fuqua via his Hill District Media’s first-look deal with Netflix.

Though the film is still untitled, it will be written by the three-time Academy Award winner John Logan, who penned classics such as Martin Scorsese’s The Aviator and Ridley Scott’s Gladiator. In short, Denzel and Antoine are going for the Oscar gold with this latest project, and we can’t wait to see what they cook up when it’s all said and done.

No word on when production is set to start or when the film is expected to release, but best believe we’ll be patiently waiting with the popcorn for this to hit Netflix sometime in the future.

Will you be looking forward to Denzel Washington conquering his foes during the B.C. era? Let us know in the comments section below.

