Jailbird Singer R. Kelly Sues Feds & Tasha K, Alleging Leaks Of Personal Info

R. Kelly has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. government and prison officials for allegedly leaking his prison information before his Chicago-area trial to Tasha K.

On Monday (Nov. 13), R. Kelly filed a lawsuit in the United States District Court of Northern Illinois against the U.S. Bureau of Prisons, alleging that they leaked personal details about him before his infamous trial months ago. The lawsuit is also filed against the federal government as well as Latasha Kebe, better known as celebrity blogger Tasha K. Kelly is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for enticing a minor into sexual activity and producing child pornography. He’s also been convicted in a separate case in New York for sex trafficking and racketeering.

In the documents of the lawsuit, R. Kelly alleges that “at least 60 BOP officers made unauthorized access to plaintiff’s sensitive, confidential, and private information maintained by the BOP.” The controversial singer specifically cited three of the unnamed prison officials who he claimed looked at his visitor logs and private calls and then struck a deal with Tasha K – presumably for money – to leak that information to her so that she could share it with her vast audience in her role as a celebrity blogger.

“He had every right to be able to be confident, to think the BOP would protect his information and not exploit, but unfortunately, certain BOP officers did just that,” said Jennifer Bonjean, R. Kelly’s attorney to ABC7 Chicago. “He does not feel comfortable to this day talking to anyone, even his own lawyers, because of the impact of this event.” One of the singer’s sisters, Lisa Kelly, expressed her dismay over the situation. “You’re listening to personal phone calls. You’re listening to recordings. That’s not right. That’s not right. That doesn’t sit well with me at all,” she said.

Tasha K apparently felt something was up, as she addressed the lawsuit on social media months before it was filed in January. It’s notable that she went to those lengths as she is currently under duress after losing a major lawsuit brought against her by Cardi B for defamation of character. The blogger had vowed to go to the Supreme Court after the verdict, which found her liable for $4 million in damages.

