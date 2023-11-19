The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Like the old saying ” mind the business that pays you”, Boosie is doing just that. Press play to hear Boosie’s reaction

on Instagram live as to how he feels about the closed case on Diddy & Cassie news. Plus we know Uncle Snoop has given up Mary Jane, but will

Boosie ? We also learned when we’ll finally get a Boosie appearance in Dallas .

The post Boosie Breaks His Silence On Diddy& Cassie Situation appeared first on 97.9 The Beat.

