Not too long ago Baby Keem teased a cinematic event with the release of his latest offering The Melodic Blue and the time has come for his fans to indulge in the Savannah Setten-directed visuals as they are in for quite the journey.

Premiering on Amazon Prime on December 5, the short film features three unreleased songs that fans will no doubt want to bump ASAP in “Rock Me,” “Torch”, and the James Blake-assisted “White Laces.” Taking a trip through Baby Keem’s memories of moments passed and struggles he’s dealt with throughout, the 18-minute affair is an experience one won’t soon forget as it consists of spiffy animation, seductive sequences, and overall entertaining visual concepts.

The short film stars Amandla Stenberg, Shakira Ja’nai Paye, Francis Lovehall, Séréna Sy and Hykeem Carter, was produced by Jamie Rabineau and Cornell Brown and executive produced by Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free.

Check out the trailer for Baby Keem’s “The Melodic Blue” below and peep the entire clip here and let us know your thoughts on the joint in the comments section.

Baby Keem Drops Cinematic Visual For “The Melodic Blue” was originally published on hiphopwired.com