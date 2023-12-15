Angela Simmons And Yo Gotti Dress To Impress For White House Holiday Party

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Angela Simmons and her rapper boo Yo Gotti were dressed to impress at The White House annual holiday party on Dec. 9.

Gotti, 42, took to Instagram to share a few highlights from the festive event. In the short clip, shared on Dec. 14, the Memphis native and Simmons walked up to the White House holiday bash, holding hands, in proper attire.

The “Down in the DM” hitmaker rocked a dapper black tailored suit and shiny loafers. The fit complemented his beautiful lady, Simmons, who shined in a black velvet bodycon dress with a dramatic hood. The stunning entrepreneur tied the sexy ensemble together with a red lip and light foundation.

Throughout the quick video, Gotti gave fans a look inside the White House holiday party. In one scene, a beautiful live band could be heard playing festive music as a picture of Barack Obama stood tall in the background. The clip quickly flashed to Simmons walking through a beautiful doorway adorned with stunning Christmas decorations. The video also captured the loving pair cozied up in front of a Christmas Tree and President Biden giving a speech to attendees.

“Welcome To The White House Happy Holidays … #AnythingPossible … #KeepHustling” Gotti penned.

On New Year’s Eve, Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons hard launched their relationship on social media.

Simmons shared a slideshow in which she and the Memphis hip-hop icon posed in front of a fancy Rolls-Royce. The Love Pastry founder shined in a sparkling black gown while Gotti beamed in an all-black suit.

“You are all I need and more,” the businesswoman captioned the sweet post on Dec. 31, 2022.

Gotti kept the love flowing on his Instagram page. The rapper shared a video in which he showered his beautiful girlfriend with compliments about her stunning outfit.

“Happy New Year, you’re looking good,” the star gushed in the video. “Ain loss a crush since High School,” the rapper captioned his cute post.

Before dating Simmons, Gotti rapped about having a crush on the model and entrepreneur in his 2016 hit “Down in the DM.”

“And I just followed Angela (Simmons) / Boy, I got a crush on Angela Simmons / They like, ‘Damn Gotti, you bold,’” he rapped. “F— it, I’m gon’ let the world know (goals).”

Aww so sweet.

Congrats to the happy couple!

