Savannah James’ Door Knockers And Stacked Wig Gave Us Life

Savannah James is outside! Just a few days after lighting up the Las Vegas Strip, she was among several celebrities spotted at Rich Paul’s birthday party on December 16.

According to several celebrity news sites, Rich Paul’s 42nd birthday soiree was one of the hottest parties of the year. The ’90s-themed party was held at a private, undisclosed location in West Hollywood, California.

Many of Rich’s Klutch Sports Group clients, spouses, friends, and supporters attended the star-studded event. A-listers caught inside and outside the event include Rich’s girlfriend, Adele, Eniko Hart, Kevin Hart, Anthony Davis, Marlen Davis, Nia Long, Cam’Ron, Savannah James, and LeBron James.

Savannah James & LeBron James arrive at Rich Paul’s party in ’90s style.

Savannah James and her husband, LeBron, were two of the most stylish couples in the building. Photos captured by stylists and paparazzi give fans details of their over-the-top theme outfits. LeBron looked like a “playa playa” in an ivory suit, black fedora, and gold medallion chain.

Savannah wore an all-black outfit with a black jacket, short shorts, stacked boots, and a wide gold belt. While Savannah’s outfit gave ’90s it-girl vibes, her stacked custom wig brought the entire look together and made the girlies gag!

Created by celebrity stylist Jay, Savannah rocked a platinum lace front with baby swoops, a sleek, gelled side bang, and an updo that we are pretty sure “would not move.” Jay joked Savannah “played too much” as they put the look together.

Nia Long met Cam’Ron, and we can’t stop talking about it.

In addition to celebrity style, news sites are still buzzing about connections made at Rich Paul’s party. One connection causing a particular stir is between rapper Cam’Ron and Best Man beauty Nia Long. (Cam’Ron reportedly jumped in Nia’s DMs after she broke up with Ime Udoka)

Following the birthday festivities, Cam’Ron shared pictures of meeting Nia on Instagram. The two posed before a ’90s-style graffiti backdrop that read “It’s a Lifestyle.” Nia was perched on an old-school wicker chair with a black mini dress and velvet platforms. All smiles, Cam’Ron hugged her next to her in a matching all-black look.

“He want the scoop, she want the tea, I can not talk, we keeping it street!! @iamnialong aka Ni-Amore ,” Cam’Ron captioned the photo to which the 53-year-old starlet commented, “Nice meeting you.”

Hours after the party, Nia shared a stunning selfie of her natural look for the party. See it below.

