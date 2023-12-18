The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

After serving a long a** prison bid, Cash Money OG B.G. touched home this past September and lately the man has been back on the rap scene doing his thing and showing everyone that the man hasn’t lost a step in his flow.

This time around the Hot Boy links up with Maino for the visuals to “For My City” in which the rappers showcase the environments of their respective hometowns of New York and New Orleans and show love to the cities that made them the men they are today. We don’t know about that zebra fit though, Maino. Just sayin.’

Curren$y meanwhile decides to take it back and in his clip to “All F****d Up,” the man pulls out the old school Mercedes Benz and Lexus’ from the 90’s to show that you ain’t gotta be up to date with your car game to be on some fly ish.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weeknd including work from Paul Wall, Trae Tha Truth featuring T.I., and more.

MAINO & B.G. – “FOR MY CITY”

CURREN$Y – “ALL F****D UP”

PAUL WALL – “AIRPLANE MODE”

BIG HIT FT. MOZZY & HIT-BOY – “WIGGLIN’”

TRAE THA TRUTH FT. T.I. – “SWARE IM”

N.A.L.B FT. CHRISEAN ROCK – “GLOSS UP”

YTB FATT – “GANGSTA OF THE YEAR”

CG SPINABENZ – “YTBFATT FLOW”

Maino & B.G. “For My City,” Curren$y “All F****d Up” & More | Daily Visuals was originally published on hiphopwired.com