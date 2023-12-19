New Album From Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign OTW

Yeezy fans have to be patient when it comes to Kanye creating art and sharing it with the world. They were expecting his new joint album ‘Vultures’ with Ty Dolla Sign to be released last Friday, but it didn’t work out the way they thought. Well today, TMZ Hip Hop confirms their LP will be available on all streaming platforms New Year’s Eve!

Photo Courtesy of TMZ

Notice, ‘Everybody’ at the top of the list? It’s interesting, because Kanye never got the 1997 Backstreet Boys hit cleared for use as a sample. The main difference between the songs is that West completely changed the vocals and got R&B legend Charlie Wilson on the track – so it might save him in the long run. He’s already played it at a listening party in Miami last week, so we’ll see what happens there.

The crowd also got a surprise from West’s 10-year-old daughter North, who performed her first song and is expected to make her debut on the album!

