Nia Long Got The Streets Hot!

Now that Nia Long is back on the dating market, the Hollywood zaddy’s aren’t missing the opportunity to shoot their shot!

Over the weekend big time sports agent Rich Paul, who represents Lebron James, had a party to celebrate his 42nd birthday. Hip-hop superstar Cam’ron was invited, and his luck was doubled when he arrived to see his crush Nia Long was also on the VIP list. Recently, Cam’ron went on a podcast and admitted to sliding in Long’s DM’s after the split between her and former Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka.

Both Nia and Cam’ron took to social media to share their photos with each other at the party. Cam’ron taking it a step further adding photos and a caption suggesting the two might ‘get to know each other.’

He even gave her a nickname “Ni-Amore <3 ”

We’ll just have to wait and see if this Love Train takes off!

