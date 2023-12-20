If you would like to contribute in other ways, here is a link to Jaxon’s GoFundMe.
Check out Jaxon’s full interview with his mom and mentor/friend 2 Live Craig on the Kickback with Jazzi Black!
The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3P | Follow Me on IG @jazziblack, Follow Me on Twitter @yojazziblack
The post 16 y/o ‘Jax The Great’ is Fighting Cancer & Spreading Holiday Joy appeared first on 97.9 The Beat.
‘Jax The Great’ is Fighting Cancer & Spreading Holiday Joy was originally published on thebeatdfw.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Ex-NBA Player Chance Comanche To Face Murder & Kidnapping Charges After Woman’s Body Found In Desert
-
Cardi B Says She’s Single, X Is In Shambles: “I’ve Been Single For A Minute Now”
-
Actor Christian Keyes Accuses Unnamed “Powerful” Person Of Sexual Harassment
-
Cardi B. Got The Smoke For Offset & Nicki Minaj; Social Media Reacts
-
Offset Talks "Set If Off" Album, Michael Jackson, Family & More!
-
Draymond Green Suspended Indefinitely By The NBA, X Reacts
-
Kanye West Rocks Black KKK-Style Hooded Mask At His Album Listening Party, Social Media Reacts