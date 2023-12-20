‘Jax The Great’ is Fighting Cancer & Spreading Holiday Joy

Out of all the people that have stopped by the 97.9 the Beat studios, none of them are as brave as 16-year-old Jaxon Starling who is fighting a rare terminal cancer. In 2019, Jax began complaining of leg pain. His mom, Shay, thought it might have been due to him working out for track & field where he competed in the 200m and the 400m races. She also considered her preteen coming of age, and going through regular growing pains. On December 26, 2019 he was diagnosed with Stage 4 Osteosarcoma and since that day, him and his family have been on a mission to spread awareness and light throughout the DFW.

According to Jaxon’s family, he has had to undergo five major surgeries, including a total knee replacement and multiple lung surgeries. Despite the trauma his body has had to take, he continues to smile and be a vessel of joy for those around him.

To celebrate his birthday and the holidays, Jaxon wanted to something extra special for his friends who are also fighting cancer at Children’s Hospital. This year, the Jaxon Starling Honorary Toy Drive invites the entire DFW out to support babies, kids, and teens with new, unwrapped toys for Christmas!

Drop-off is available at:

Habitat Commons, 2609 Technology Dr Suite 100, Plano, TX 75074

9 AM and 3 PM, Monday to Friday.

Gifts can also be mailed directly to Habitat Commons. All gifts will be delivered to Children’s Health in Dallas on Christmas.

Jaxon’s GoFundMe. If you would like to contribute in other ways, here is a link to

Check out Jaxon’s full interview with his mom and mentor/friend 2 Live Craig on the Kickback with Jazzi Black!

