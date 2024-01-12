The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Please give us a fan because Fantasia Barrino Taylor’s latest fashion getup is bringing the heat. The actress hopped on her Instagram to hit us with her latest look, and we almost threw our phone!

Somebody should be fired if our girl and her stylist, Daniel Hawkins, don’t win a fashion award this year. The songstress recently attended a panel for the award-nominated film The Color Purple in a simple yet très chic outfit that consisted of distressed Balenciaga high-waist, wide-leg denim jeans, and a matching Cong Tri blouse and duster that stole the show. The coat included ruche detailing and pockets, and it belted it out at the bottom into a mini train.

The “Free Yourself” vocalist rocked the voguish look with chunky gold bracelets, Sister Love Empress hoops earrings, and gold open-toe sandals. She wore her short hair in her face and sparsely spiked at the top. The Golden Globe Award nominee posted the fire photos to her social media account with the caption, “You can’t tell me that dreams don’t come true! #Blessed .” Her stylish pictures quickly garnered over 100,000 likes and many comments praising her outfit. “Nobody is working harder than your stylist/glam team because BABYYYYYY! LOOK AFTER LOOK!!!!! 🩷,” commented one follower. Meanwhile, another fan is adamant about putting our girl on the catwalk, and we agree. “I keep telling y’all there needs to be a runway at every stop! These looks deserve a runway .”

Fantasia Barrino Taylor’s Fashion Glow-Up Is Unmatched

Fanny has always been that girl, but there’s something about the North Carolina native’s new-found grown woman swag that can’t be denied. We love the confidence, grace, and joy she is moving with, which makes her swanky fashions even more stylish. When it comes to fashion level-ups, Fantasia will go down in history as the champ.

We can’t wait to see what else our girl has in store!

Fantasia Barrino’s Latest Fashion Look Will Make You Throw Your Phone was originally published on hellobeautiful.com