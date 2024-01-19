Sports Illustrated has been criticized recently because it was accused of publishing AI generated stories under fake names.
The sports magazine published its first issue in 1954
The post Sports Illustrated Lays Off Most Of Its Staff appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
