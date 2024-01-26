NeNe Leakes is over the drama. The reality TV icon serves bedroom boudoir on our January “Your Winning Year” cover. In this exclusive behind-the-scenes video, captured on set, the culture-shifting queen sat down to talk about her favorite looks from the shoot, losing interest in “drama” and embracing her soft era at this point in her life.
MUST READ: I Said What I Said’: NeNe Leakes On Speaking Up, Speaking Out And Speaking Joy Over Her Life
“I’ve come to a place in my life when a lot of things don’t matter that much to me anymore. The reality TV icon explained. “Drama, gossip, things that I just find unnecessary. You have to have experienced a number of things in your life to get you to a place where you’re kind of like, I’m good. I’m in my soft era.”
NeNe Leakes: No More Drama
NeNe has developed “thick” skin being in the game for years. As a public figure, she has shared much of her life with us and faced harsher scrutiny than most. She understands, firsthand, the pressures of being in the public eye, and offers this advice to anyone struggling with negativity on social media, “stay out the comments.”
Styled by Shaq, NeNe wore three fabulous looks that captured her sexy, forever-young energy. “My first look is from the designers out of New York City, called The Blonds – I absolutely love them. This is a little bit of an animal print. We’re mixing it with a lot of red jewels. This is our idea of rich and fabulous.”
“My second look is silver sparkly – a lot of diamond all over the dress with this amazing platform heel. It’s giving New Year, new me. Honey, new hair.”
“This look is all black everything. The shoes – I’m so obsessed with. It’s really high fashion at its best. But today I’m wearing it with a little short satin dress and fishnet stockings with a finger wave in my hair. I think this is the look!”
NeNe stays booked and busy. Check out more from our conversation with NeNe, here.
NeNe Leakes Reveals She’s Over The Drama And In Her Soft Era was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
