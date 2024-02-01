Listen Live
Arts & Entertainment

Here’s How Ravens TE Mark Andrews Saved A Life A Woman’s Life Mid-Flight

Published on February 1, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

 
Morning Hustle 2024 Cash Grab Graphics (Jan '24)
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE
Baltimore Ravens v Arizona Cardinals

Source: Christian Petersen / Getty

Here’s another reason to love Mark Andrews.

It’s being reported that the Raven’s Tight End saved a woman’s life today mid-flight.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

According to a user on “X” formerly known as Twitter, a passenger suffered a medical emergency while traveling from Baltimore to Phoenix.

Medical personnel on board were unable to find a pulse.

RELATED: Diabetes Awareness Month: Type 1 Diabetes & Advocacy

Andrews, also on board, was said to get up from his seat and suggested it may be her blood sugar before offering his Diabetic testing kit. He is also a Type 1 Diabetic.

The on-board personnel were able to stabilize her heart rate with the kit and paramedics were able to treat her upon landing.

Check out the story below:

Mark is truly a stand-up guy and a great part of the Baltimore Ravens organization!

RELATED: Diabetes Awareness Month: How To Travel Smart With Type 1 Diabetes

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

The post Here’s How Ravens TE Mark Andrews Saved A Life A Woman’s Life Mid-Flight appeared first on 92 Q.

Here’s How Ravens TE Mark Andrews Saved A Life A Woman’s Life Mid-Flight  was originally published on 92q.com

More from The Morning Hustle

Leave a Reply

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close