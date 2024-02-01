Courtney Bell & Royce Da 5’9 “Westside,” Don Toliver “Bandit” & More | Daily Visuals 2.1.24

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Ever since dropping his critically acclaimed eight studio album The Allegory back in 2020, Royce Da 5’9 has been keeping a relatively low profile, but today the wordsmith from Detroit gives an assist to fellow Detroiter Courtney Bell, who’s got a little something to say.

Teaming up for the visuals to “Westside,” Courtney Bell and Nine Nickle get into The Matrix with Royce taking on the role of Morpheus to Bell’s Neo and proceeds to school CB on the game and everything that comes with it. Not bad special effects either.

Don Toliver meanwhile seems to enjoy riding the hog and in his clip to “Bandit,” Don heads to the desert where he pushes his Harley and gets lit with some fellow riders as they get their Sons of Anarchy on. Watch out for them Hells Angels, b.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Finesse2Tymes, TYB Fatt, and more.

COURTNEY BELL & ROYCE DA 5’9 – “WESTSIDE”

DON TOLIVER – “BANDIT”

BABYTRON – “OUT ON TOUR”

FINESSE2TYMES – “CLICK BAIT”

FLYNARI – “ALL BAD”

YTB FATT – “SECRETS”

21 LIL HAROLD FT. JID – “SUNDOWN”

RXKNEPHEW – “GUNROE COUNTY”

