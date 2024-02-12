NYFW Front Row: Lauren London Pops Out in Purple Eyeshadow At Puma

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

New York Fashion Week has officially started, and the stars are out! Like other fashion lovers, our favorite Black Hollywood celebs have ascended to the Big Apple, ready to see the hottest styles and upcoming fashion trends.

We caught Lauren London this week at the Puma “Welcome To The Amazing Mostro Show” on February 8. The NYFW presentation helped celebrate the retail return of the Mostro sneaker, which Puma first launched more than 20 years ago.

As part of the NYFW show, guests like Lauren watched a futuristic silver and black runway collection and visuals from A$AP Rocky, Puma’s Creative Director of Motorsport. (A$AP directed and starred in a Mostro campaign).

The room surrounding guests included lights, projections, and experimental elements. Social media coverage from the event shows images of a festive Ferris wheel, roller coaster, and working swing made of dismembered legs.

Lauren London wears purple shadow and blue nails to Puma’s NYFW show.

Watching the spectacle, Lauren wore wide-leg Alaïa jeans and a Palm Angels cropped black blazer. The blazer gave the perfect amount of style and sophistication with large gold buttons and an oversized fit.

Lauren styled her hair in a side part with soft, messy curls and chose a purple smoky beat for her make-up. The “You People” actress’ nails were bright ‘Nipsey’ blue.

Lauren shared her Puma experience with fans on February 9. With a carousel post of images and videos on Instagram, the West Coast bombshell shows what fashion week is all about: cameras, attitude, and a lewk.

Who else was spotted at the Puma Mostro Show?

Lauren was one of several celebs sititing front row. Other notable guests spotted included GloRilla, Davido, Coco Bassey, Yvesmark Chery, and Rickey Thompson.

See GloRilla’s Puma fit below. The Memphis rapper rocks a green Puma vest and diamond chains.

It’s no surprise that Lauren was among several celebrities and tastemakers at Puma’s NYFW show. Puma and Lauren go together real bad – and they have for a long time.

In November 2023, Lauren launched her fourth collection with Puma. The sportswear capsule, ‘Protect Yor Peace,’ helped the actress honor her late great-grandmother.

RELATED

Lauren London’s First PUMA Capsule Collection Is Rooted In Authenticity Just Like Her

NYFW Front Row: Lauren London Pops Out in Purple Eyeshadow At Puma was originally published on hellobeautiful.com