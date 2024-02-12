Ye, Ty Dolla $ign ft. Bump J & Lil Durk “Vultures,” Fivio Foreign & Lil Tjay “Trauma” & More | Daily Visuals 2.9.24

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Once again Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign have let a rumored release night for Vultures come and go with no album in sight and while fans still hope to get the highly anticipated album before the day is out, they continues to tease the project with a new music video that’ll leave you scratching your head in confusion.

For their latest visuals to the Bump J and Lil Durk assisted “Vultures,” Kanye and Ty go the apocalyptic route with weird imagery of shadows, clowns and wolves roaming the land where hooded groups of people seem to run things and society has seemingly fallen apart. This was like the 2024 version of the videotape from The Ring.

Back in New York, Fivio Foreign and Lil Tjay do a collaboration of their own and for their clip to “Trauma,” the two take to a bowling alley with a group of females who may or may not realize that playing with balls is indeed the name of the game for the rest of the night. Just sayin.’

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from E-40 featuring Stresmatic, Nardo Wick featuring Sexyy Red, and more.

YE, TY DOLLA $IGN FT. BUMP J & LIL DURK – “VULTURES”

FIVIO FOREIGN & LIL TJAY – “TRAUMA”

E-40 FT. STRESMATIC – “THE GAME”

NARDO WICK FT. SEXYY RED – “SOMETHIN’”

NLE CHOPPA – “CITY LIGHTS”

BEO LIL KENNY – “DON’T SLEEP”

T.F & ROC MARCIANO – “YOU GOTTA FEEL IT”

LIL DARIUS – “IN LOVE”

