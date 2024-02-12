You Care: Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan No Longer Follow Each Other On Social Media Sparking Breakup Rumors

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

*Insert sarcasm* our favorite couple, Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan, are reportedly no longer an item.

Spotted on TMZ, breakup rumors are circling Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen after followers noticed they no longer follow each other on Instagram and scrubbed any existence of each other from their profiles.

Neither Pippen nor Jordan have commented on their relationship status publicly, but Larsa did share a poll asking her followers, “Should your friends unfollow your ex?” and shared a quote claiming you should choose your romantic partner “wisely.”

Marcus decided to link up with his dad, Michael Jordan, to watch Super Bowl LVIII and didn’t seem bothered about the alleged split.

Things began to heat up between Michael Jordan’s son and his former Chicago Bulls teammate, Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife, in September 2022, but at the time, they claimed they were “just friends.”

Eventually, they finally confirmed what we knew was going on with them. Last summer, the couple even claimed they were planning their marriage.

While they seemed happy, Marcus’ dad was not pleased about his son dating his former teammate’s ex-wife. TMZ caught the NBA champion coming out of the restaurant and asked him if he approved of his son’s relationship, and he responded with an emphatic “NO!”

Larsa Pippen discussed Michael Jordan’s comments during an episode of the Separation Anxiety podcast she shared with Marcus.

“Yeah,” Larsa replied. “I kind of felt like it went everywhere and I was kind of like embarrassed.”

Welp.

She no longer has to worry about that if these breakup rumors are true.

