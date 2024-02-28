Angela Bassett Is ‘PEOPLE Magazine’s’ ‘Women Changing The World’ Issue Cover Star

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Angela Bassett is glowing on the newest cover of PEOPLE magazine. The Oscar-winner dropped images of her cover on Instagram on February 28.

In a close-up headshot, she wears a peach top that makes her melanin pop. On her hand is a stand-out gold and orange stone ring, and thin gold hoops hang from her ears.

Her hair is big, bouncy, and beautiful. And while we weren’t at the photoshoot, we’re convinced there was a fan near Angela as shots were taken. Her hair look is “gone with the wind” fabulous. And we are here for it!

Randy Stodghill styled Angela’s head-turning hair moment while Jennifer Lynn created her editorial fashion looks. D’Andre Michael made Angela’s melanin skin pop with bronzy, cover-ready makeup.

Angela Bassett discusses enjoying her winning season, inspiring her twins, and committing to ‘the work.’

In addition to looking stunning on the celebrity publication’s cover, the 65-year-old gets candid about life updates. She talks about her current projects, including “9-1-1,” which she stars in and produces, cooking for her teens, despite their love of Doordash, and life post Oscar.

Angela also sheds light on her early childhood living in a single-family household in Florida. She shares how her family’s struggle motivated her toward personal success. She says, “Growing up with a single parent and when she retired, only made $11,000 a year, it’s something about growing up there and not having, where you got to fight to get it.”

And “get it” is precisely what she has done.

Queen Angela is a cultural icon whose impact spans generations. She has stunned audiences in more than 100 roles, garnering her two Oscar nods, two Golden Globe Awards, and eight Emmy nominations. This January, she accepted her honorary Oscar.

While fame, ‘household name’ recognition, and industry accolades have been part of Angela’s long-standing career, so has empowerment. For Angela, empowerment is the most important of all.

Through her hard work, she hopes to inspire all Black women and younger generations, starting with her twins at home, Bronwyn and Slater. Discussing arduous “9-1-1” taping schedules and time away from family, Angela tells PEOPLE, “But also I hope that what will come out of that is that they see a mama, a woman, a Black woman achieving her dreams, having success. They’ll see that hard work pays off. And they’ll be about that life for themselves.”

Read the full interview with Angela Bassett, a Black woman changing the world, here. Grab a copy on newsstands starting Friday, March 1.

