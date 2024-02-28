Russell Wilson Gushes Over Ciara And The Joy Of Being Future Jr.’s Stepfather

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Russell Wilson loves being the stepfather of Future Jr. In a recent episode of the I Am Athlete podcast published Feb. 26, the Denver Broncos quarterback, 35, reflected on the profound “responsibility” he feels as a stepfather to Future Jr. While chatting with I Am Athlete host and former Denver Broncos star Brandon Marshall, Russell said he was mesmerized when he met Ciara’s son for the first time as an infant.

“He crawls in my lap and it was like, you know, this is going to be my responsibility,” Wilson recalled. “I remember leaving that night and God saying to me, ‘Raising this child, it’s going to be your responsibility.’ And realizing, praying to God, ‘Are you sure this is what you want me to do?’ He said, ‘Son, this is for you.’”

Becoming a stepdad can be daunting for some men, but Wilson saw the “opportunity” as a chance to build a stronger bond with his wife.

“I was ready for that,” he gushed. “I love children. I love kids and everything else, but it was like, man, to help raise a child, understanding that, [saying], ‘OK, God, you’re going to give me this opportunity. What a gift.’ Even Jesus himself — Joseph was a stepdad. It wasn’t biologically his. It’s been an amazing journey, obviously, raising four kids.”

Russell Wilson and Ciara share three children.

In December, Ciara expanded her family with the NFL quarterback. On Dec. 11, the singer and dancer welcomed her daughter, Amora Princess Wilson, into the world. According to the star’s Instagram, little Amora weighed 9 pounds and 1 ounce, at the time of her birth.

In addition to Amora, Ciara, and Russell share a daughter, Sienna Princess, 6, and son Win Harrison, 3, together. Russell proposed to Ciara on March 11, 2016, and the couple exchanged vows in a private ceremony at a beautiful castle in England on July 6, 2016.

During his candid sit down with Marshall, Wilson opened up about his role as a father and provider for his big family.

“Fatherhood is a direct reflection of what God has done for us,” the former Seattle Seahawks player said. “Unconditional love, to be able to love us in the midst of it all, to be able to be there for us, to be able to provide, to be able to care for us, to be able to show up for us every day. Not just physically but also mentally and spiritually,” he added during his appearance on the I Am Athlete podcast.

We love to see it, Russell!

Russell Wilson Gushes Over Ciara And The Joy Of Being Future Jr.’s Stepfather was originally published on hellobeautiful.com