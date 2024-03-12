Listen Live
T-Pain “Dreaming,” Meek Mill ft. Fivio Foreign “Whatever I Want” & More | Daily Visuals

T-Pain travels numerous realities and Meek Mill and Fivio Foreign shine at night. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on March 12, 2024

It’s been a while since we’ve gotten new work from one Teddy Pendergrass, and though the era of autotune is a thing of the past, the Godfather of the sound remains a remarkable talent and should be revered whenever he puts his vocals over a track.

Today T-Pain gives his day-ones something to groove to with his new joint “Dreaming” in which Pain finds himself traveling through all kinds of sceneries and dimensions before rocking out with a clone of himself to videos of, well, himself. Sometimes you gotta give yourself the flowers you feel you deserve.

Meek Mill meanwhile keeps on grinding like that Diddy stuff never came to light and in his Fivio Foreign assisted clip to “Whatever I Want” the embattled Philly rapper hits the streets with the Brooklyn rapper to put some pedal to the metal and show how their icey accessories glisten under the streetlights. Pretty impressive diamonds.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Wolffacejoey Kirko Bangz, and more.

T-PAIN – “DREAMING”

MEEK MILL & FIVIO FOREIGN – “WHATEVER I WANT”

WOLFFACEJOEYY – “DON’T BE DISHONEST”

BABY BASH & COTA – “CHICANO BOULEVARD”

KIRKO BANGZ – “DANGEROUS”

J MONEY – “NOT THE SAME”

AOP BLK & DUB PUDGY – “INNER VISIONS”

JIMMY WATERS – “NEW DJ QUICK”

