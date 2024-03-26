Listen Live
Entertainment

Ryan Coogler Is Producing Prince Jukebox Musical Film

The "Wakanda Forever" director is taking on another highly anticipated project.

Published on March 26, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

 
Morning Hustle 2024 Cash Grab Graphics (Jan '24)
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE
Paramount's "Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts" New York Premiere

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

We can’t say we foresaw these two being linked, but here we are. Multiple outlets report that Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler will produce a jukebox musical on Prince. Though the term generally refers to stage productions, this project will be a movie.

The InSneider newsletter was the first to report Coogler’s involvement. The movie has been in the works since 2018 from Proximity Media with Bryan Edward Hill penning the script. The St. Louis native has written for Marvel and DC Comics and was most recently an executive story editor on the Max show, Titans. Universal Pictures is the studio backing the musical.

The untitled project is expected to feature Prince’s greatest hits. The Minneapolis genius died in 2016 of an accidental heroin overdose at his Paisley Park recording complex. He was 57.

In his lifetime, he released 39 studio albums, won seven Grammy Awards and was considered among the most prolific artists of his era. He was a pioneer in providing fans access to music and other perks via the internet and fought for artists’ rights, including ownership of their master recordings. He famously feuded with his label, Warner Bros. Records, because he wanted to put out more music than they wanted him to.

Earlier this year, the Prince Estate announced a stage musical version of Prince’s 1984 movie, Purple Rain. It will debut at the Hennepin Theatre Trust’s State Theatre in the spring of 2025 before it goes to Broadway. No cast announcements have been made yet for either project.

Coogler’s next directorial project is expected to be a new film with Michael B. Jordan. The untitled project won a bidding war at Warner Bros. and is scheduled for release in March 2025. That’s all that has been publicly shared though it’s been described as an “event” movie.

Coogler and Jordan have collaborated on Fruitvale Station, two Black Panther films and two of the three Creed films.

Ryan Coogler Is Producing Prince Jukebox Musical Film  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from The Morning Hustle

Leave a Reply

Trending
The Morning Hustle Tesla Giveaway
Contests

Win a Tesla from The Morning Hustle Show

News

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Alleged “Drug Mule” Arrested In Miami

TJ Fantastic Voyage Generic Graphic 2024 (updated 3/26/24)
Travel

Book Your Cabin For The 2024 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

10 items
Movies

Will Smith & Martin Lawrence Return In ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ Trailer, X Users Feel They Dropped The Ball With Film’s Title

8 items
Sports

NBA Reportedly Investigating Raptors Jontay Porter For Betting, Social Media Chimes In

Mandii B on The Morning Hustle
Entertainment

‘See, The Thing Is…’ Podcast Messy Ending: Mandii B to Take Legal Against Ex Co-Host Bridget Kelly & Drops Receipts

Morning Hustle App Promo
Promotions

The Morning Hustle App

Entertainment

Old 50 Cent Clip Of Rapper Dragging Diddy & His Exploits Surfaces

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close