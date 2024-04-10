Megan Thee Stallion Shuts Down Claims She Got A Nose Job

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Rumors of plastic surgery work revolving around your favorite celebs are nothing new. Megan Thee Stallion is the latest curvaceous rapper many are speculating of benefiting from plastic surgery, but she is calling C A P on claims of a nose job.

Have you seen Megan Thee Stallion lately? She looks absolutely amazing since she defeated Tory Lanez in court, shut down her haters, and left 1501 Certified Entertainment to become an independent artist.

The Houston rapper attributes her new shape to her hard work in the gym, which she shares plenty of video footage on her IG account, discrediting claims from her ex, Pardison Fontaine, that she got lipo.

Some people believe that the “Hiss” rapper got a nose job, and she is calling C A P on those claims via her IG Stories.

Per HipHopDX:

In an Instagram livestream on Monday (April 8), the rapper denied that she had any work done on her nose.

She said: “They be like, ‘Oh my gosh, she got her nose done.’ Y’all hoes wish I got my nose done…Y’all hoes need to comprehend how much recovery surgery take. Y’all need to comprehend the recovery time surgery take.”

She added: “I’ve been in your sh*t since 2017. At what point in life I had time to lay down and let you hoes breathe? Keep up, hoe.”

Well, there you have it.

Hot Girl Summer Loading

Megan Thee Stallion has been quite busy.

She is gearing up to twerk across the country and across the pond on her Hot Girl Summer Tour, pushing her collaborations with Nike, and most recently blessing timelines with booties, including hers, twerking to “Wanna Be,” her tour mate GloRilla’s new single featuring Thee Stallion.

Excuse us as we clutch our pearls.

