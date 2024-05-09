Listen Live
Jones Monroe On Being A “Jack of All Trades” in Hip-Hop

| 05.09.24
To say that rising hip-hop artist Jones Monroe is a “Jack of All Trades” would be an understatement. The Terrell, TX native is somewhat of a musical prodigy, learning the piano at age 5 and training in opera at age 7. With a rich musical palate, she has crafted a sound and style that’s uniquely hers. In this interview, she chats with RoyalTea about her musical journey, her latest single “Koolaid,” and what’s up next for her!

