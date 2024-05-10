Cardi B Defends Met Gala Carpet Flub On Chinese Gown Designer

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Cardi B addressed the backlash she received after a verbal flub made while she was at the Met Gala about the Chinese designer of her gown.

A controversy turned what was supposed to be a captivating night for Cardi B at the Met Gala into drama due to a flub that she made during a red-carpet interview. The rapper was being interviewed by Emma Chamberlain of Vogue magazine at the event Monday (May 6) about her stunning mile-long dress, which Chamberlain complimented her on before asking who the designer was.

“It’s this amazing designer, they’re Asian and everything,” Cardi B said amid some admittedly nervous laughter. The dress was created by Sensen Lii of Windowsen, a Chinese designer. The flub caused some online to issue their displeasure with the “Bodak Yellow” artist over it, suggesting that she was racist. The backlash included words from former Vogue managing director Gilbert Cheah who left a comment on her Instagram page.

“For the record and recognition, and no thanks to Cardi B, the designer of her gown is Sensen Lii who’s Chinese,” Cheah wrote, adding: “The gown took two months to make. I personally think it’s boring and not even on theme but she chose it and should have at least remembered his name and not just that he’s ‘Asian’ [eye roll emoji].”

Cardi B defended herself afterward on Instagram, saying that she was “very scared” and “had a lot on her mind” as she was being ushered to the front of the line as seven men helped her with her dress. “I kind of forgot how to pronounce the designer’s name because his name is a little bit complicated… my mind was just racing,” she said. She maintained that she wasn’t aiming to “be offensive,” but she also had words for Cheah. “I feel like the designer and my stylist worked really hard for this theme, so for you to be kind of shady because he feel offended or whatever, it just proves why you’re the former director. You’re trying to offend me, but you’re actually offending the people behind the scenes.”

She also thanked Lii in another post.

