BLACK WATCH: (5.10.24) ‘Black Twitter: A People’s History,’ ‘The CHI’ & More

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

The Cassius team is back with another Black Watch, to keep you up to speed on what you should be watching on your streamers. As a reminder, all we ask is that people of color be represented because it is 2024.

Feel free to let us know what you’re checking for, too, in the comments.

The Chi – Paramount+ / Showtime

Following the successful first half of season six, The Chi is finally back and picks right up where it left off. In the second half of season six of Lena Waithe’s hit drama, our favorite residents of Chicago’s southside are still evolving and growing, but must all come together to deal with the hood boogeyman, aka Douda (Curtiss Cook).

The first season is currently live on Paramount+. We can’t wait to see how season six fully pans out and what will happen when we get to season seven. Who will be gone, and who will be left standing?—Bernard “Beanz” Smalls

Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard

Yes, we know we’ve featured this show before. But seriously, the cast of Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard will surely have the locals and bourgeois contingent clutching their pearls. But we just can’t, look, away.

Black Twitter: A People’s History – Hulu

We’re starting to notice Hulu stays with the Black-oriented content with far less of the tomfoolery found on Tubi, respectfully. Black Twitter: A People’s History is a first person(s) account of Black Twitter, with words from the people who were there, and often are still documenting the culture, respectfully. The three-part doc is based on Jason Parham’s WIRED cover story “A People’s History of Black Twitter.” and will have you reminiscing about the good times, before Phony Stark spoiled it.—Alvin aqua Blanco

Abbott Elementary – ABC

Abbott Elementary, the award-winning mockumentary sitcom created by Quinta Brunson, is currently in its third season on ABC. Joining Brunson in the hijinks of the fictional Philadelphia school is a talented cast featuring Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, William Stanford Davis, and Sheryl Lee Ralph. If you haven’t tuned in this season, we suggest starting from the beginning to see the growth of the characters and the span of their various complexities as people.—D.L. Chandler

BLACK WATCH: (5.10.24) ‘Black Twitter: A People’s History,’ ‘The CHI’ & More was originally published on cassiuslife.com