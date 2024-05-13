Slutty Vegan Owner Pinky Cole: Earning Millions and Giving It Back

Slutty Vegan owner Pinky Cole talks multitasking to the max and making true impact! She explains how she has made millions in her business, given millions in resources to college student, and is has come up with an innovative way to help other entrepreneurs stay in business!

She created a group economics experiment to bring established small companies through rough seasons in their business. On the very first try and in just 3 days, she garnered and her followers garnered almost $100K for @messinabottle via social media. If you or someone you know wants to be apart of the experiment, follow @pinkycole for details!

