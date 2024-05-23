The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Eminem has several accomplishments to boast about, including record sales, awards, and his ongoing sobriety. As a father, Eminem has reached the pinnacle of Dad Status after seeing the apple of his eye, Hailie Jade, get married in a lavish setting in Michigan.

Eminem, 51, was on hand for the wedding of Evan McClintock and his daughter Hailie Jade Scott at the Greencrest Manor in Battle Creek, Mich. this past Saturday (May 18). Dad was decked out in a tuxedo with dark shades and as TMZ shared in its report, Eminem did the traditional Dad-and-Daughter dance.

The new Mrs. McClintock met her husband at Michigan State University where they both attended and have been reportedly dating since 2016. The pair announced their engagement in 2023 and the news was shared on Mrs. McClintock’s popular Instagram page where she details her life as a podcaster and media figure.

Also according to TMZ, the wedding was attended by some of Eminem’s famous friends including Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, and Jimmy Iovine, among others. It wasn’t a large affair as the event only included family and their closest friends.

Congratulations to Evan and Hailie Jade McClintock, and Eminem for seeing off his baby girl the right way.

—

Photo: Getty

Eminem Is A Proud Papa As Daughter Hailie Jade Gets Married was originally published on hiphopwired.com