Megan Thee Stallion Brings Out Cardi B At Sold Out MSG Concert

Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B performed their hit single "WAP" at the sold-out MSG stop of the "Hot Girl Summer Tour."

Published on May 23, 2024

Megan Thee Stallion Performs During The Hot Girl Summer Tour At Madison Square Garden In New York City

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla brought the Hot Girl Summer Tour to Madison Square Garden for a sizzling sold-out show with a major cameo by Cardi B. Megan looked sexy in a mesh and leather bodysuit while Cardi, who has big tunes with both women, came out in a black leather corset, thigh high boots, and garters.

Megan and Cardi B performed their 2020 summer anthem WAP was a highlight of the show. They also performed Bongos and Cardi stayed on to rap along to Megan and Glorilla’s Wanna Be, which was the perfect tease to their upcoming remix.

“Y’all wanna hear ‘Wanna Be’ with muthafuckin Cardi B?” GloRilla shouted. “‘Wanna Be’ muthafu*cking remix about to drop y’all — be ready. Stay tuned!” she said working the crowd according to Variety.

Between Cardi jumping on the remix, her joints with Glo, and all their chemistry on the stage, could Cardi B be considering joining the Hot Girl Summer Tour?

Funny Story About WAP

Cardi B joked about almost farting during her and Megan Thee Stallion’s WAP performance at the Grammys. “Slang me so hard almost made me fart,” she tweeted.

WAP peaked at the top of the Billboard Charts laying the foundation for their other collaborations like Bongos.

Megan posted a recap of her evening with Cardi B and GloRilla with the caption, “We had a timeeee last night lol.”

Hot Girl Summer Tour

Megan Thee Stallion announced the Hot Girl Summer Tour earlier this month and already sold out 13 cities around the world, proving haters who had something to say about the HISS rapper’s ability to sell tickets.

She captioned a clip walking into the famous arena, “Hotties I am really back here tearing up. We really got a SOLD OUT show at the most famous arena in the world @thegarden like huhhh??? NYC hotties lets have a BLAST TONIGHT! I LOVE YALL!”

Megan and GlorRilla hit Philly tonight for a sold-out show.

Hot Girl Hair: See Megan Thee Stallion's Big, Blonde, and Bold Afro Take Center Stage

Megan Thee Stallion Kicks Off Her 'Hot Girl Summer Tour' In Revealing Distressed Pants And She Ate

 

Megan Thee Stallion Brings Out Cardi B At Sold Out MSG Concert  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

