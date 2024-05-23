Listen Live
Skylar Blatt Talks Chris Brown Keeping His Promise, Being Sought out by Meek Mill, Rough Upbringing.

Published on May 23, 2024

Lemonade stand gather round for this! Leah Henry talked to up in coming rapper Skylar Blatt, best known for her new single with Chris Brown called “Wake Up.” The Ohio based rapper came to the stand to spill on how her and Chris Brown connected and made a record. Skylar discusses Chris Brown keeping a months long promise to get the record to come to fruition. Skylar also talked about Meek Mill giving her recognition in the earlier parts of her career and the industry love she’s received since then. The Cincinnati rapper also talked about her harder upbringing in Ohio and how that shaped her as an artist. Lemonade stand let’s support newcomer Skylar Blatt! Grab, a cup, through it back, and sip on that!

