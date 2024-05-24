Listen Live
HomeMoney

Hustler of the Week: Aristotle of Aristotle Investments

| 05.24.24
Dismiss
 
Morning Hustle 2024 Cash Grab Graphics (Jan '24)
Aristotle (investor)

Source: Reach Media Inc./Getty / Reach Media Inc.

This week’s Hustle of the Week is a master investor who we can all learn a thing or two from! Aristotle talks financial advice purchasing Atlanta’s monumental Legacy Center, and how you can invest from scratch!

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

To stay up-to-date, follow @aristotle_investments

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

 

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW BELOW

 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

READ MORE STORIES ON THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM:

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

SEE ALSO

RELATED TAGS

aristotle investing

More from The Morning Hustle

Leave a Reply

Trending Stories

Atlanta Investor Claims GloRilla Stole Six Figures of His Money

syleena johnson

Syleena Johnson talks Age Gaps, Industry Facts, and New Single ‘Black Balloon’

Techno Is Black Music: How Detroiters Are Keeping The True Legacy Of Techno Alive

Nick Cannon Teams Up With Amazon Studios To Give Men A “Safe Space & Brave Place” With New Show ‘Counsel Culture’

Public Enemy, Ghostface Killah Join DJ Cassidy’s Vegas Residency

Beyoncé, Big Freedia Accused Of Stealing “Break My Soul” Lyric In New Lawsuit

Ticketmaster’s Parent Company, Live Nation, Sued In Major Monopoly Lawsuit

‘The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill’ Tops Apple Music’s 100 Best Albums of All Time List

View All

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close