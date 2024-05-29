Rapsody once said she’s “in a league of [her] own,” and she wasn’t lying! She stops by The Morning Hustle to talk ‘Please Don’t Cry Album’, female artistry, and authentically embracing “self”.
Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
The North Carolina-bred rapper is back on the scene with her fourth new project—setting the record straight on public misconceptions and owning her true identity. She dives into her sexuality, creative process, and digging herself out of a dark season—moving towards self-validation and acceptance.
“I stopped caring about being that light, because you have to exist in your own light.” -Rapsody
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
As Lo pointed out, Rapsody is given her flowers but not given her credit. The Morning Hustle is giving her both!
Full Interview: Rapsody on The Morning Hustle [Watch]
Click to Stream ‘Please Don’t Cry’ Album
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
READ MORE STORIES ON THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM:
- REPORT: Feds Prepping To Bring Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Accusers Before A Grand Jury
- Rapsody on ‘Please Don’t Cry’ Album, Female Artistry, and Authentically Embracing “Self”
- Michael Keaton Shines In New ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ Trailer
HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE
- Shooting Reported Outside of Drake’s Toronto Home
- Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game
- Alleged Video Surveillance Footage Abusing Cassie Leaks Online [WATCH]
- Sean “Diddy” Combs Apologizes After Footage of Cassie Assault Leaks
- All The Celebs Who Nailed and Bombed the 2024 Met Gala Theme
-
Alleged Video Surveillance Footage Abusing Cassie Leaks Online [WATCH]
-
Sean “Diddy” Combs Apologizes After Footage of Cassie Assault Leaks
-
Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game
-
Misa Hylton Sends Love To Cassie, Prayers To Diddy On Behalf Of The Kids: “Their Father Needs Help”
-
REPORT: Feds Prepping To Bring Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Accusers Before A Grand Jury
-
Baller Babes: Top 25 Most Beautiful Women in the WNBA
-
Saweetie Opens up About Living in Her Car Before fame: ‘I Was Literally Couch Surfing’
-
8 Foods To Boost Brain Health According To A Dietitian