New Tubi Series ‘I Got A Story To Tell’ ft. Kandi Burress & Pooch Hall Makes Debut

The entire first season of 'I Got a Story To Tell' is now available on the network.

Published on May 28, 2024

I Got A Story To Tell

Source: Smoot Films / Tubi

A new dramatic anthology series starring Kandi Burruss and Marion “Pooch” Hall has premiered on Tubi.

The streaming service Tubi has become a rising player in producing Black-centered entertainment, and the latest series looks to turn heads thanks to its subject and cast. I Got A Story To Tell has premiered on the platform featuring Kandi Burruss, Marion “Pooch” Hall, Apryl Jones, Young Joc, Jess Hilarious and others. The series is produced by Smoot Films and directed by DeShon Hardy, with news that the second season has allegedly already been given the go-ahead for production with an anticipated premiere set for some time in 2025.

I Got A Story To Tell is billed as “a gripping thriller anthology series that delves into the darker aspects of human nature,” with each episode taking a deeper look at how love, lust and horror can be intertwined to display “the macabre side of human experiences through tales that are as captivating as they are disturbing,” according to the press release. The first season consists of six episodes, each containing its own riveting story. It was produced in 2022, also scoring a viewing on BET Plus.

For Burruss, best known as a member of the Grammy Award-winning group Xscape and as a cast member of the Bravo reality series Real Housewives of Atlanta, her role as Tammi in the “Before I Let Go” episode was part of her commitment to becoming an EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award) winner. As for Hall, the television veteran best known for his role on the long-running BET series The Game and Showtime’s Ray Donovan, appears in the season finale, “The Following of Angela Whitaker.” Hall is also currently starring in the upcoming World War II-set action drama film Murder Company alongside veteran actor Kelsey Grammer.

New Tubi Series 'I Got A Story To Tell' ft. Kandi Burress & Pooch Hall Makes Debut  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

