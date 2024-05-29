Listen Live
Bravo’s ‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’ In Limbo After 2 Seasons

Published on May 29, 2024

Summer House: Martha's Vineyard

Source: Scott Gries / Bravo

Bravo’s reality series Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard, which features young, Black Gen Z professionals dealing with their drama while in Martha’s Vineyard, recently wrapped its second season. However, a potential third season of the show has yet to be given a proper greenlight.

Summer House: Martha's Vineyard

Source: Bryan Bedder / Bravo

Deadline reports that Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard is currently “paused.”

Reportedly, the cast had to fight to even have reunion special, which its first season lacked, in order to smooth over personal issues left unresolved at season 2’s end.

The reunion special did happen on Sunday, May 26 and concluded its sophomore season with Bravo’s Andy Cohen serving as its host. Members of its cast include Nicholas “Nick” Arrington, a brand manager and stylist, Jasmine Ellis Cooper, a screenwriter whose husband didn’t appear in season 2 due to his deployment and Preston Mitchum, an attorney and activist, among others.

Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard is the diverse spin-off of Bravo’s Summer House which tracks out of pocket, and usually white, NYC professionals in the Hamptons over the summer months.

Summer House: Martha's Vineyard

Source: Scott Eisen / Bravo

Being put on “pause” doesn’t mean Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard is canceled, but there is no timeline as to when and if it will return.

Bravo’s ‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’ In Limbo After 2 Seasons  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

