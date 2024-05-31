Listen Live
Megan Thee Stallion Shows The Power Of Self-Love In ‘L’OFFICIEL’s’ June Issue

Megan Thee Stallion proves that even in the darkest moments when you feel buried, life presents you with an opportunity to grow. 

Published on May 31, 2024

"Mean Girls" New York Premiere

Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

Megan Thee Stallion details her latest tour, creating healthy boundaries for herself and living authentically despite her life in the public eye in L’OFFICIEL USA’s annual summer entertainment issue.

Megan Thee Stallion shows the power of self-love in L’OFFICIEL’s June Issue

The award-winning rapper, who is currently twerking in stadiums across the US on her “Hot Girl Summer tour, discusses her journey back to self after a tumultuous couple of years, including the death of her mother and grandmother, the Tory Lanez shooting incident that left her in a dark place, and the recent lawsuit brought against her by her former photographer. Through it all, the Houston native has returned home to herself, and it feels good.

“The way that I love myself is so different from the way that I did love myself… I’m not doing things to make other people happy. I’m just all about Megan right now, and I love it. I hope that I can continue this way, she tells the publication.

Meg continues to inspire others with her transparency regarding mental health, creating boundaries, and taking time for yourself. In the article, she explains that spending time in solitude helped her process her feelings.

“Even though I went through a lot of bad things, it really made me have to spend time by myself, which I really appreciate. I had to be by myself to figure out, ‘Why is it so hard for you to be by yourself?’” she asks.

“Sometimes, you don’t want to say things out loud for yourself, but when I got comfortable with myself, and being by myself, that’s when I started having a new appreciation for myself. Once I [started] trusting myself and being nicer to myself and setting boundaries, my self-love kept rising,” she continues.

The 29-year-old artist proves that even in the darkest moments when you feel buried, life presents you with an opportunity to grow.

You can read the full article here.

 

