Vivica A Fox Is Looking For ‘A Partner’ – Just In Case ‘You Have A Friend’

Vivica A. Fox is looking for love – and not afraid to talk about her search.

The iconic actress and producer recently said as much while interviewing with the Today Show about her desire to find a husband. Vivica sat down with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager in late April.

While the interview primarily focused on Vivica’s current projects, including a Black comedy spoof film, Not Another Church Movie, the dialogue quickly turned to the actress’ personal life and dating. Vivica did not shy away from the topic.

Vivica A. Fox is putting it all out there and looking for a partner.

“I’m wanting to date. But there are limited resources out there, right,” Vivica said, dressed in a black suit with multi-colored flower details on its blazer and pants. She smiled and added that she is “old-school” and prefers to meet people in person and see if sparks fly.

Hoda and Jenna continued to ask Vivica about her search. The hosts asked for details about her ideal relationship and mate. The soon-to-be 60-year-old emphatically said she is looking for “a partner.”

Vivica shared, “When I say a partner, I want someone who’s going to be fun, who’s not intimidated by who and what I am, who likes to travel, and who is going to let me go shopping.”

She also told the Today Show anchor pair that she is keeping her options open and “taking applications.”

We are here for Vivica – who has had her share of past public relationships – unapologetically putting it out there and looking for her potential boo. Dating can be difficult no matter who you are, how young you may be, or how fly your swagger is. Speak it into existence, Sis!

See last month’s interview below.

