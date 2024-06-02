Listen Live
Nicki Minaj Cancels Show In Amsterdam Following Her Detainment By Police

Amsterdam po-po messed it up for all the Nicki Minaj fans out there. SMH...

Published on June 2, 2024

Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour - New York

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

On Saturday, May 25, it was reported that Nicki Minaj had been detained by authorities in Amsterdam after she was found in possession of marijuana (we thought that was legal there). As a result, some shows of her Pink Friday World Tour have been canceled as she deals with her overseas legal matters.

According to Variety, Nicki Minaj’s shows in Amsterdam (scene of the crime) has been canceled as the Queens rapper doesn’t seem to want to return to the place that caused her a headache last weekend. Nicki livestreamed the incident as it was unfolding on her official IG page and though she assured police that she didn’t have anything on her person, they still took her in but eventually released her after it was all said and done.

Variety reports:

On Friday, Dutch promoter Mojo announced on its website that Minaj’s June 2 show at Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome had been canceled. “Due to the events of last week, the Nicki Minaj show on Sunday, 2nd June at Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam will no longer be taking place,” the company’s statement reads. “Tickets will be refunded at the point of sale.”

On May 25, Minaj was detained while leaving Amsterdam after kicking off the tour there when Dutch authorities claimed the rapper had marijuana in her luggage. Minaj documented the experience on social media, denying their claims. However, she was still placed in a police vehicle holding cell and had to postpone her show in Manchester, England that night.

While she could very well perform at Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome, Nicki’s decided to forego the show, and her representatives aren’t saying anything pertaining to the show’s cancellation.

Why do you think Nicki Minaj canceled her show? Sour grapes or just because? Let us know in the comments section below.

Nicki Minaj Cancels Show In Amsterdam Following Her Detainment By Police  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

