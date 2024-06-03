Listen Live
HomeEntertainment

Lauryn Hill’s Touring Company Faces Lawsuit Over Unsettled Bills Totaling Nearly $60,000

| 06.03.24
Dismiss
 
Morning Hustle 2024 Cash Grab Graphics (Jan '24)
GRAMMY Museum's Inaugural GRAMMY Hall Of Fame Gala And Concert Presented By City National Bank - Inside

Source: Sarah Morris / Getty

MLH Touring Inc., the company behind Lauryn Hill’s Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill Anniversary Tour, is facing legal trouble for breach of contract.

Eighteentwentysix LLC, a California service provider, has filed a lawsuit against MLH Touring Inc. for nearly $60,000 in unpaid services and other compensatory demands. This marks the first legal action related to Hill’s 25th Anniversary Tour, which gained attention when it was postponed in 2023.

The lawsuit alleges that Eighteentwentysix had a written agreement with MLH Touring Inc. since around August 2023. According to the agreement, Eighteentwentysix was responsible for production, rehearsals, and other logistical details for Hill’s North America tour, resulting in a bill totaling $59,175.89.

Despite repeated demands, MLH Touring Inc. allegedly failed to make the required payments as per the agreement. Eighteentwentysix is now seeking the owed sum, along with 10% interest from December 5, 2023, the date of their last invoice.

In addition to the unpaid fees, the service provider is requesting MLH Touring Inc. to cover their attorney fees, lawsuit filing costs, and any other relief deemed appropriate by the Court.

This legal action comes six months after Lauryn Hill announced the postponement of her tour due to serious vocal strain. In a statement to The Blast last November, she expressed gratitude to her fans for their support during the anniversary celebrations but explained that she needed time off for vocal recovery.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Hill assured fans that the canceled shows from 2023 would be rescheduled for early 2024, and new cities, including overseas locations, would be added to the tour. She reiterated her excitement for the extended anniversary celebration and thanked her fans for their continued support and understanding.

 

Connect with #BlackAmericaWeb Online:

 Website: https://blackamericaweb.com

 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BlackAmericaWeb

 Twitter: https://twitter.com/blackamericaweb

 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/blackamericaweb

 

SEE ALSO

Lauryn Hill’s Touring Company Faces Lawsuit Over Unsettled Bills Totaling Nearly $60,000  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

RELATED TAGS

Lauryn Hill MLH touring Inc summer tours

More from The Morning Hustle

Leave a Reply

Trending Stories

Bianca Censori Steps Out In Barely-There Body Suit With Ye

Taraji P. Henson Readies Release of First Children’s Book

The-Dream Accused of Rape & Sexual Battery In New Lawsuit

Prepare To Pay More For Spotify…Again

Dave East & Mike & Keys “God Produced It,” G6reddot ft. Kodak Black “The Way” & More | Daily Visuals 5.31.24

Megan Thee Stallion Surprises Fans, Announces Her 3rd Studio Album ‘Megan’

Eve Looks Like Money – Literally – On Instagram

From Hymns To Hip Hop: Celebrating The Influence Of Gospel Music Across Genres

View All

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close