‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Michael Rainey Jr. Reveals He Took A Page Out Of 50 Cent’s Book Of Trolling To Hype Up The Final Season

Power Book II: Ghost is back, but the stakes are much higher this time because Season 4 of the popular Power spinoff will be the show’s last. When it was announced Ghost was ending, the show’s main star, Michael Rainey Jr., took to social media to vent frustration with fans, but could the young actor have been taking a page out of 50 Cent’s book of trolling with his reaction?
Speaking with Rainey before the premiere, we asked him about his initial reaction to learning about his show ending. For those who remember, he wasn’t happy about it at all.
“Don’t ask me nothing idk what’s going on in their offices lmao they Trippin. Final season otw tho, I guess,” the actor said in a post on his Instagram Stories at the time.
In another post, he shared a photo of a tweet from L. Darian, a writer on the show, claiming, “ain’t hear from STARZ or Lionsgate once about the show.”
Michael Rainey Jr.’s Plan To Get Us Hype For The Final Season
But now, according to Rainey Jr., that was just him doing his best impression of 50 Cent by subsequently trolling fans to garner hype for the upcoming final season.
Rainey continues, “And I knew the people would react to that. So I’m like, ‘Y’all going to end the show without telling them?’ And it worked. Everybody was riding for me. I’m like, ‘I didn’t expect everybody to be going crazy like that.’ Everybody was tagging 50, telling 50 count your days, all type of stuff. And it was just crazy. It was a funny moment and I was just like, ‘Yo, let me just see what I could do to stir the pot a little bit.’ And it worked. It worked, it worked. But I definitely knew what was going on. We weren’t blindsided. Y’all, don’t worry. They let us know.”
Was 50 Cent In On The Plan?
Rainey’s trolling might have worked a little too well because 50 Cent said in response to Rainey’s initial reactions that the actor “doesn’t answer his phone.”
Who’s The Best Duo In The Power Universe Outside of Ghost & Tommy?
Rainey Jr. called CAP on that and argued that Riq and Brayden (Gianni Paolo) should earn the top spot.
You can watch the rest of the interview above. In it, Rainey also discusses his favorite moment as Tariq St. Patrick and his future in Hollywood after Power.
