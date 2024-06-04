GloRilla Says ‘Bye Wig’ On Stage During The ‘Hot Girl Summer Tour’

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion have been lighting up the summer concert tour circuit, and we are loving every minute. With high-energy sets, poppin’ fits, and glamorous flair, this hip-hop girl duo (and other celebrity guests) are truly making the second half of 2024 a Hot Girl Summer.

Each tour stop promises a unique experience, with surprises on stage that keep everyone on their toes. Attendees never know who might show up or what might happen.

GloRilla In Atlanta: Wig Snatched, Edges Snatched, Everything Snatched.

This past week in Atlanta was truly one of those moments as GloRilla decided to finish her set in the most freeing way possible: wigless. That’s right – we’re talking wig snatched, edges snatched, the whole dayum show snatched!

In the middle of setting the stage on fire, GloRilla did what every Black woman dreams of doing sometimes—she took that wig clean off mid-performance. The spontaneous act filled with joy, jokes, and empowerment quickly became a highlight of the night, sparking viral coverage, commentary, and opinions.

Crowd footage of GloRilla captured the hair-raising moment. Big Glo was in the middle of “playing the electric guitar” during the Hot Girl Summer Tour’s second night in Atlanta. The Memphis princess was feeling herself and the crowd, dramatically dropping to the stage floor in a “rocker pose” and snatching her wig off.

Donning a wig cap, Glo ended her set smiling and vibing with fans. “It be da people in my head telling me to do sh—t like dis,” Glo wrote on her temporary Instagram stories about the moment.

Twitter/X Reacts To GloRilla’s Hair-Raising Moment

Now, we all know Glorilla isn’t afraid to be bold. From her lyrics and fashion to her accent and music delivery, she is unapologetically herself. Her recent action is further proof of that.

Black Twitter/X lit up the minute GloRilla’s unit hit the floor. Fans were loving every minute of the rare on-stage act.

Beauty Is My Name was gagging the whole time. She posted on social, “Baby, I was gagged last night when Glorilla snatched her wig off ain’t no way that was a part of the set!!”

Tiara Danyel commented on the quality of the wig and reminded us all of the power of glueless units.

Chocolate Trini joked that she takes her wig off like GloRilla at the end of virtual meetings.

Social media reaction to Big Glo had us rolling. Of course, there might be some folks out there judging. But guess what? We are here for a confident Black girl moment and having a good time. Yea, Glo!

HB, it’s only a few weeks into the Hot Girl Summer Tour, and Big Glo and the Hot Girl Coach obviously already have people talking. We’ll be watching to see what happens next as the #hottietour keeps moving.

GloRilla Says ‘Bye Wig’ On Stage During The ‘Hot Girl Summer Tour’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com