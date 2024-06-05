Listen Live
Adidas versus Camron a Anthony Edwards Inspired beef

| 06.05.24
2018 A3C Festival

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

On Monday, Cam’ron, the host of “It Is What It Is,” took shots at Adidas and NBA star Anthony Edwards in a nearly four-minute freestyle. The legendary rapper, known as Killa Cam, responded to a new Adidas commercial featuring Edwards, which referenced past social media critiques of the Minnesota Timberwolves guard.

Adidas released the commercial on Friday to promote Edwards’ new shoe, the Adidas AE 1. The ad showcased Edwards addressing various “receipts” from critics, including a jab from Cam’ron himself. In the ad, Cam’ron’s comment appears on screen: “To me, he’s an All-Star, but not a superstar, yet.” Edwards laughs off the critique before bluntly dismissing Cam’ron with an expletive.

Cam’ron, a Harlem, New York native, initially took the mention in stride. He shared the commercial on his Instagram page, accompanied by laughter and fire emojis, hinting that he had more to say. True to his word, he addressed the call-out during Monday’s episode of “It Is What It Is,” delivering a fiery freestyle aimed at Edwards and Adidas.

The freestyle, which has quickly gained traction online, sees Cam’ron blending humor with pointed criticism. His playful yet sharp response underscores the ongoing crossover between sports and hip-hop, where athletes and artists often find themselves in playful yet competitive exchanges.

As the back-and-forth continues, fans of both Cam’ron and Edwards eagerly await the next chapter in this entertaining saga, proving once again that in the world of sports and music, a little friendly fire can go a long way.

