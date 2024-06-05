Listen Live
Entertainment

Kierra Sheard Joins Tiny Desk’s Black Music Month Performance Lineup

Published on June 5, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

 
Morning Hustle 2024 Cash Grab Graphics (Jan '24)
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE
Kierra Sheard tiny desk - Lifetime's TCA Panels featuring Supernanny and The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospelat the 2020 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour

Source: Michael Kovac / Getty

Kierra Sheard – Kelly joins the list of musically inclined black women for the NPR’s Tiny Desk series in recognition of Black Music Month.

Beginning on June 3 extending over the course of nine days, the lineup is also made up of Tems, Chaka Khan, Tierra Whack, Lakecia Benjamin, Meshell Ndegeocello, Britney Spencer, SWV, and Flo Milli.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“This Black Music Month, we’re giving the ladies their flowers! We’re releasing nine Tiny Desk concerts from Black women who’ve paved the way for what we hear today in Black music and others who are carving out their own paths,” Tiny Desk host and series producer, Bobby Carter, said.

SEE ALSO: nobigdyl. Wins “Tiny Desk Contest: Fan Favorite Vote”

Despite Women’s History Month wrapping up in March, the theme of the series revolves around “giving women their flowers,” which NPR plans to execute by presenting each artist with their favorite flowers following their performance. In the spirit of honoring, each artist will also be celebrated on Instagram with a short video interview which will allow viewers a glimpse into their day-to-day as a musician.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

READ MORE STORIES ON THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM:

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

In an excited Instagram post, Sheard-Kelly shared the news with fans the moment the Tiny Desk lineup of performers was announced.

“[Family] I’m super excited to announce that I’ll be on tiny desk for Black Music Month! God is so amazing! I can’t wait for you all to see! Let’s gooo,” she shared.

 

Fans also took to twitter to express their excitement for Sheard’s performance in an assortment of tweets.

 

 

 

Out of the ladies in the lineup, Lakeciaa Benjamin and Tems have already performed, leaving only seven more days of performances.

DON’T MISS…

From Hymns To Hip Hop: Celebrating The Influence Of Gospel Music Across Genres

We Outside! Must-See Gospel Music Tours In 2024

Gospel Music Haus and Museum: A New Gospel Museum Is Headed To Houston

SEE ALSO

 

 CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

READ MORE STORIES ON THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM:

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGECLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

READ MORE STORIES ON THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM:

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Kierra Sheard Joins Tiny Desk’s Black Music Month Performance Lineup  was originally published on elev8.com

RELATED TAGS

Black Music Month Kierra Sheard NPR’s Tiny Desk

More from The Morning Hustle

Leave a Reply

Trending Stories
10 items

Kanye West Sued By Former Assistant For Sexual Harassment

Milk & Cookies Music Week Announces Flo Milli As Its Headliner

In Ha Mood: Ice Spice Announces Debut Album ‘Y2K!’ + The Accompanying Y2K! World Tour

Kierra Sheard Joins Tiny Desk’s Black Music Month Performance Lineup

2018 A3C Festival

Adidas versus Camron a Anthony Edwards Inspired beef

WNBA: JUN 04 New York Liberty at Chicago Sky

Angel Reese Reminds Fans: Women’s Basketball Is Shining Because Of Multiple Players, Despite Recent Ejection

‘RHONY’ Alum Eboni K Williams Announces She’s Pregnant With Her First Child

Method Man Says He’s Never Doing Summer Jam Again: “Generation Gap Is Too Wide”

View All

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close