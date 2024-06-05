The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Atlanta’s live event and experiential agency, Milk & Cookies, announces its debut Milk & Cookies Music Week (MCMW). The week-long extravaganza promises to fuse music, technology and community engagement. The engagement just announced Flo Milli as its headliner. Read more details and get the schedule inside.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

MCMW promises to be an immersive experience for thought leaders, professionals, creatives, and music enthusiasts alike. It’s more than just a music festival. It’s a dynamic fusion of talent, innovation, and community. With engaging panels, live performances, DJ sets, collaborative camps, and industry mixers, the week-long event will offer a diverse experience.

“Milk & Cookies Music Week is more than just a festival; it’s a platform that bridges music, technology, and community,” said Chase Freeman, CMO of Milk and Cookies. “This event creates a unique space where creatives, entrepreneurs, professionals, executives, and musicians from around the world can come together to connect, collaborate, and build business. It’s also a melting pot for discovering new talent across both the music and tech industries. Our goal is to foster an environment where innovation and creativity thrive, providing opportunities for attendees to network, share ideas, and create lasting relationships.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

READ MORE STORIES ON THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM:

Milk & Cookies Music Week Announces Flo Milli As Its Headliner

In Ha Mood: Ice Spice Announces Debut Album ‘Y2K!’ + The Accompanying Y2K! World Tour

Kierra Sheard Joins Tiny Desk’s Black Music Month Performance Lineup

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

There will be performances by Flo Milli, Jai-len Josey, Jack Freeman, Aryee The Gem, Journey Montana, Aáyanna and more. The week will feature DJ sets by Skyla Tylaa, Sasha Marie, DJ Rosegold, Decoteau & Divine Interface, and Mashup Sessions.

“We’re bringing together some of the most talented and innovative artists to create an experience of diverse sounds and performances that push the boundaries of creativity,” Jhordan Gibbs, Director of Partnerships and Co-Founder of Milk and Cookies shared in a statement. “We’re also focused on the intersection of music and tech and our panelists and educational platforms reflect that. The idea is to look at what’s happening across both landscapes holistically and add value. Our aim is to create cultural experiences that leave a lasting impact long after MCMW is over.”

The week will also feature conversations surrounding music and technology with panelists like artist and producer Childish Major, music executives Cortez Bryant, Ray Daniels, Kei Henderson, Juju McLean, Jason Reddick and more.

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in insightful discussions, enjoy captivating shows, and forge connections that transcend boundaries. MCMW is about fostering a vibrant community united by a shared passion for creativity and collaboration.

The event is proud to announce strategic partnerships with industry leaders including the Canadian Independent Music Association (CIMA), championing over 330 Canadian entities in the music industry; Love Renaissance (LVRN), an Atlanta-based record label and creative agency behind some of hip-hop and R&B’s biggest acts; and Saint & Citizen, creative music conglomerate born out of entrepreneurial spirit, vision and a passion for music and the arts. Additionally, MCMW welcomes 925 Agency as their Canadian partners, supporting the inclusion of Canadian artists and DJs in the music week.

Indulge in the inaugural Milk & Cookies Music Week from June 9th to June 15th.

Take a look at the event schedule below:

Sunday, June 9

1 PM – 3 PM: Black Music Mogul Brunch @ Private Location

This much-needed event in the music industry showcases and honors some of the best in the industry, both behind and in front of the scenes. Honorees include T.I., TLC, Amina Diop, Leron Rogers, and J Rose. The brunch serves as a unifying moment for the Hip-Hop and R&B communities, fostering networking and celebration.

Monday, June 10

11 AM – 2 PM: CANATL Sync MIxer @ Private Location

An industry mixer hosted with 925 Agency, this event aims to bridge Canadian and American music professionals, facilitating cross-border collaborations and networking opportunities in a relaxed setting.

12 PM – 12 AM: CANATL Songwriting Camp (Day 1) @ Private Studio Location

A full-day songwriting camp that brings together Canadian and Atlanta-based artists to collaborate and create new music. Working with 925 Agency, this camp is designed to foster creative exchange and produce unique, genre-blending sounds.

Tuesday, June 11

12 PM – 12 AM: CANATL Songwriting Camp (Day 2) @ Private Studio Location

Continuation of the collaborative songwriting camp, providing artists with another day to refine their work and build stronger creative bonds.

Wednesday, June 12

3PM – 6PM: Music Tech Panel: The Intersection Between Tech and Music

Discover how technology is revolutionizing music. Panelists Rachel Jackson, Craig King, Ameer Brown, Asante Bradford and Junia Abidaoo will discuss new technologies in music that create opportunities for artists and industry professionals.

7 PM – 11 PM: Unplugged Kickoff Concert with LVRN and Flo Milli @ West Side Motor Lounge

Join us for an intimate and electrifying evening at the West Side Motor Lounge as we kick off Milk & Cookies Music Week with unforgettable performances by Flo Milli, Aryee The Gem and Vayda.

11PM – 1AM: Unplugged Afterparty @ West Side Motor Lounge

Following the concert, the celebration continues with the Unplugged Afterparty at West Side Motor Lounge. From 11 PM to 1 AM, join fellow music enthusiasts, industry professionals, and performers for live DJ sets.

Thursday, June 13

1 PM – 6 PM: Music Tech House Panels @ Culture Lab

Panels exploring emerging technologies that are transforming music creation and consumption. Experts will discuss the latest advancements and their potential impacts on the industry. Panel topics include: The Role of Technology in Talent Discovery, AI as a tool in Music Creation and Building Artists Careers in the Digital Age

6 PM – 8 PM: Sync Mixer

A networking event focused on music synchronization opportunities, connecting artists with potential partners in film, TV, and advertising.

7 PM to 10:30 PM: R&B Forever Concert

A live R&B concert with local and national talent @ Vinyl featuring Jack Freeman, Jai’Len Josey, Journey Montana, Aáyanna & more TBA.

10 PM – 2 AM: No Knees After Party @ El Malo with Mashup Sessions & Butter ATL

A vibrant afterparty to wind down the day’s events, featuring live DJ sets and a chance to relax and network in a casual environment

Friday, June 14

9 PM – 2 AM: “BPM” featuring Skyla Tylaa @ Underground Atlanta

This party will spotlight progressive sounds focusing on Afro house and dance music. DJ/producers from these genres will keep the energy high at one of Atlanta’s most iconic venues, Underground Atlanta. Come ready to dance!

Saturday, June 15

3 PM – 10 PM: Girls Love Rooftops Day Party featuring Sasha Marie @ Tesserae

A traveling party that spans major cities like Miami, New York, Toronto, and Atlanta. Featuring top female DJs with eclectic sounds, this event offers a lively rooftop experience celebrating female talent in music.

1 PM – 3 PM: Much Tech Panel: Automating Artist Merchandising using Technology

Join industry experts Flocka, Prince Graham, Lucas Guariglia, Wisdom, for an insightful discussion on leveraging technology to revolutionize artist merchandising. Sounds by DJ Smartt.

Mark your calendars and join Milk & Cookies Music Week this summer. Check out their website for more information here.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

READ MORE STORIES ON THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM:

Milk & Cookies Music Week Announces Flo Milli As Its Headliner

In Ha Mood: Ice Spice Announces Debut Album ‘Y2K!’ + The Accompanying Y2K! World Tour

Kierra Sheard Joins Tiny Desk’s Black Music Month Performance Lineup

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGECLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

READ MORE STORIES ON THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM:

Milk & Cookies Music Week Announces Flo Milli As Its Headliner

In Ha Mood: Ice Spice Announces Debut Album ‘Y2K!’ + The Accompanying Y2K! World Tour

Kierra Sheard Joins Tiny Desk’s Black Music Month Performance Lineup

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Milk & Cookies Music Week Announces Flo Milli As Its Headliner was originally published on globalgrind.com