Pharrell Williams Launches His First Fragrance With Luis Vuitton

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Pharrell Williams is using his magic touch with smell goods. He is releasing his first ever fragrance with Luis Vuitton.

As reported by Hypebeast, the Virginia Beach native is doubling down in his role at the apparel company. This week, he announced his first fragrance at La Maison. Titled LVRS, this expression is intended to embody the metaphorical yet nostalgic scent of the sun. In an interview with Vogue United Kingdom, Pharrell revealed that the idea spawned out of a conversation he had with perfumer Jacques Cavallier Belletrud at his debut show in June 2023. “I asked Jacques and Camille [his daughter], what does sunlight smell like? This fragrance is a poetic and metaphorical version of the answer to that question,” Pharrell said.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“When we discussed a few hours after the show how the perfume should be, we spoke very precisely about the use of the variety of light in nature coming from photosynthesis and this is where everything started,” Belletrud explained. Galbanum is the main ingredient used in LVRS and piqued Pharrell’s curiosity immediately as the gum resin has not been used in the smell goods business for many years.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

READ MORE STORIES ON THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM:

Milk & Cookies Music Week Announces Flo Milli As Its Headliner

In Ha Mood: Ice Spice Announces Debut Album ‘Y2K!’ + The Accompanying Y2K! World Tour

Kierra Sheard Joins Tiny Desk’s Black Music Month Performance Lineup

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

“Smelling it, my first realization is that I can smell colors of this fragrance. It’s definitely on the blue side: blue and light blue and there’s a little bit of some purple in it,” the “Happy” performer said. “I don’t see red or burgundy or brown. It’s on the sweeter side. It smells like an elegant, elevated version of something that’s familiar to me.”

LVRS features top notes of bergamot and galbanum; middle notes of ginger and solar notes and base notes of sandalwood and cedarwood. Also available are some leather LV accessories in the camo print. LVRS launches June 19 and is priced at $320,00.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

READ MORE STORIES ON THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM:

Milk & Cookies Music Week Announces Flo Milli As Its Headliner

In Ha Mood: Ice Spice Announces Debut Album ‘Y2K!’ + The Accompanying Y2K! World Tour

Kierra Sheard Joins Tiny Desk’s Black Music Month Performance Lineup

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGECLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

READ MORE STORIES ON THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM:

Milk & Cookies Music Week Announces Flo Milli As Its Headliner

In Ha Mood: Ice Spice Announces Debut Album ‘Y2K!’ + The Accompanying Y2K! World Tour

Kierra Sheard Joins Tiny Desk’s Black Music Month Performance Lineup

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Pharrell Williams Launches His First Fragrance With Luis Vuitton was originally published on hiphopwired.com