Listen Live
Entertainment

‘RHONY’ Alum Eboni K Williams Announces She’s Pregnant With Her First Child

The 40-year-old attorney and media personality reveals to PEOPLE that her baby girl is due August 16.

Published on June 5, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

 
Morning Hustle 2024 Cash Grab Graphics (Jan '24)
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE
Eboni K. Williams Safe Horizon 27th Annual Champion Celebration

Source: Udo Salters / Getty

Congratulations are in order for “Real Housewives of NY” alum Eboni K. Williams, who announced she is pregnant with her first child. The 40-year-old attorney and media personality reveals to PEOPLE that her baby girl is due August 16.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Williams pursued motherhood via in vitro fertilization, her frozen eggs, and donated sperm. In the interview, she discloses that this pregnancy came from one egg retrieval done six years prior.

“I did one egg retrieval at 34 years old, not really having a clear intention on if I would use those eggs or when I would use the eggs. And six years later, that one egg retrieval led to one genetically normal embryo which led to one successful embryo transfer and — one pregnancy later — I’ll soon have, God willing, one beautifully healthy baby girl. So it really does feel like fate,” she says.

Eboni K. Williams says becoming pregnant is her “remarkable miracle”

Williams admits that motherhood wasn’t a road she thought she’d explore, but she explored the egg retrieval process anyway. After redefining how motherhood looks to her, the best-selling author decided it was time for a new chapter.

“I just refuse to wait one more day, that’s where I’m at,” Williams continues. “Everything I want to do, I’m doing right now. And I’m excited. I feel as ready as I’m ever going to be.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

READ MORE STORIES ON THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM:

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

 

The Bet On Black author shared the news with her Instagram followers in a series of images from the PEOPLE photoshoot. Williams gently cradles her gorgeous baby bump, clad in a white dress that hugged her curves.

It is inspiring to see women pursue motherhood after 40. From Janet Jackson and Ashanti to Da Brat and Halle Berry, Black women prove that age shouldn’t deter them from exploring their next chapter as mothers.

DON’T MISS…

Eboni K Williams Is Breaking Barriers As The First Black Cast Mate On The Real Housewives Of NY

Lala Milan Announces She Is Pregnant After Failed Birth Control Attempts

Kash Doll Hosts A Swanky Baby Shower At An Atlanta Louis Vuitton Store

 

 

 YOUTUBE

 

Subscribe to BLACKAMERICAWEB here: http://bit.ly/2kELzFT

 

Connect with #BlackAmericaWeb Online:

 Website: https://blackamericaweb.com

 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BlackAmericaWeb

 Twitter: https://twitter.com/blackamericaweb

 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/blackamericaweb

 

SEE ALSO

‘RHONY’ Alum Eboni K Williams Announces She’s Pregnant With Her First Child  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

RELATED TAGS

eboni williams pregnant RHONY

More from The Morning Hustle

Leave a Reply

Trending Stories
10 items

Kanye West Sued By Former Assistant For Sexual Harassment

Milk & Cookies Music Week Announces Flo Milli As Its Headliner

In Ha Mood: Ice Spice Announces Debut Album ‘Y2K!’ + The Accompanying Y2K! World Tour

Kierra Sheard Joins Tiny Desk’s Black Music Month Performance Lineup

2018 A3C Festival

Adidas versus Camron a Anthony Edwards Inspired beef

WNBA: JUN 04 New York Liberty at Chicago Sky

Angel Reese Reminds Fans: Women’s Basketball Is Shining Because Of Multiple Players, Despite Recent Ejection

‘RHONY’ Alum Eboni K Williams Announces She’s Pregnant With Her First Child

Method Man Says He’s Never Doing Summer Jam Again: “Generation Gap Is Too Wide”

View All

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close