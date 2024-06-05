‘RHONY’ Alum Eboni K Williams Announces She’s Pregnant With Her First Child

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Congratulations are in order for “Real Housewives of NY” alum Eboni K. Williams, who announced she is pregnant with her first child. The 40-year-old attorney and media personality reveals to PEOPLE that her baby girl is due August 16.

Williams pursued motherhood via in vitro fertilization, her frozen eggs, and donated sperm. In the interview, she discloses that this pregnancy came from one egg retrieval done six years prior.

“I did one egg retrieval at 34 years old, not really having a clear intention on if I would use those eggs or when I would use the eggs. And six years later, that one egg retrieval led to one genetically normal embryo which led to one successful embryo transfer and — one pregnancy later — I’ll soon have, God willing, one beautifully healthy baby girl. So it really does feel like fate,” she says.

Eboni K. Williams says becoming pregnant is her “remarkable miracle”

Williams admits that motherhood wasn’t a road she thought she’d explore, but she explored the egg retrieval process anyway. After redefining how motherhood looks to her, the best-selling author decided it was time for a new chapter.

“I just refuse to wait one more day, that’s where I’m at,” Williams continues. “Everything I want to do, I’m doing right now. And I’m excited. I feel as ready as I’m ever going to be.”

The Bet On Black author shared the news with her Instagram followers in a series of images from the PEOPLE photoshoot. Williams gently cradles her gorgeous baby bump, clad in a white dress that hugged her curves.

It is inspiring to see women pursue motherhood after 40. From Janet Jackson and Ashanti to Da Brat and Halle Berry, Black women prove that age shouldn’t deter them from exploring their next chapter as mothers.

