Bun B Recalls Fateful Home Invasion and Gunfight During Emotional Courtroom Video [WATCH]

Bun B Recalls Fateful Home Invasion and Gunfight During Emotional Courtroom Video

DeMonte Jackson pleaded guilty back in 2019 and was in court today for a sentencing hearing

Published on June 6, 2024

Bun B

Source: General / Getty

The man accused of forcing his way into Bun B’s home appeared in court today, and the Texas rap legend took the stand to describe that fateful night and the impact it had on his families sense of peace.

RELATED: Bun B Reportedly Shoots Home Invader, Suspect Arrested

RELATED: Bun B Chased Down Armed Robber To ID Him To Authorities

The incident took place in 2019, when a suspect, later identified as DeMonte Jackson, allegedly knocked at the rapper’s door around 5:15 pm. Bun’s wife, Angela “Queenie” Walls, answered — thinking it was a possible delivery. Instead, it was a masked man holding a gun on the other side. The robber demanded items from Bun’s wife and she offered up her Audi in the garage to make him leave.

KHOU11 covered the invasion in a clip shared five years ago.

Bun heard the commotion from upstairs according to law enforcement officials, grabbed his gun and confronted Jackson as he was getting into the vehicle. Bun opened fire at Jackson, prompting Jackson to flee and leave his gun in the process. He was later arrested at the hospital while being treated for a gunshot wound to the shoulder on two counts of aggravated robbery with a weapon and one count of burglary.

Today (June 6) Bun told the court that the incident “still affects [their] life” and that his wife did not deserve to be violated in such a traumatic way. Jackson pleaded guilty back in 2019 and was in court today for a sentencing hearing.

“There are a lot of people that love Bun and hold him very dearly,” Bun B’s attorney, Charles Adams told KPRC 2 in May 2019 . “I wouldn’t want to be Demonte Jackson walking the streets. I hope he stays in jail, but if he doesn’t stay in jail, he might want to get out of Houston.”

Check out a clip from today’s court proceedings below.

Bun B Recalls Fateful Home Invasion and Gunfight During Emotional Courtroom Video [WATCH]  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

