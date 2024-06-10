Listen Live
Entertainment

Tory Lanez Is Getting Divorced While Behind Bars

Longtime partner & baby mother Raina Chassagne filed last week, after less than a year of marriage.

Published on June 10, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

 
Morning Hustle 2024 Cash Grab Graphics (Jan '24)
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE
Tory Lanez "Sorry For What" Event

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

First, he lost his freedom. Now, imprisoned R&B crooner Tory Lanez is losing his wife of less than a year.

TMZ reports that longtime partner and baby mother Raina Chassagne filed for divorce from the “Alone at Prom” singer last week, citing irreconcilable differences.

The duo quietly tied the knot on June 25, 2023. The quickie wedding happened after the singer (real name Daystar Peterson) was found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the feet, which ultimately led to a 10-year prison sentence.

SEE ALSO

Little is known about the former Mrs. Peterson…In fact, it appears that she didn’t even change her surname to “Peterson.” That’s a different story for a different day.

Raina is requesting legal and physical custody of their 7-year-old son, Kai, which makes sense with his conviction. Kai has been shown with his father throughout his trial, and he has visited him in prison since his conviction.

Hopefully, everything works out for the family, especially for the young boy.

Tory Lanez Is Getting Divorced While Behind Bars  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

RELATED TAGS

tory lanez

More from The Morning Hustle

Leave a Reply

Trending Stories
BET Awards 2022 - Show

Ray J and Princess Love Spotted Together at Wedding in NYC

Sexyy Red Arrested For NJ Airport Brawl Prior To WWE Appearance

13 items

Stephen A. Smith Wants Will Smith To Speak To The Black Community About Chris Rock Incident

10 items

X Celebrates ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ Going #1, Bigs Up Will Smith

5 items

Black Music Month: How Prince Navigated The Music Industry His Way

Tory Lanez Is Getting Divorced While Behind Bars

10 items

#FathersDay: Check Out Our 2024 Father’s Day Gift Guide

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion’s AI Sex Tape Reignites Artificial Intelligence Debate

More Trending Stories

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close