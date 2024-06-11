Listen Live
Pop Culture

Chrisean Rock Arrested, 9-Month-Old Son Placed in Friend’s Care

Published on June 11, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

 
Morning Hustle 2024 Cash Grab Graphics (Jan '24)
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE
Hollywood Unlocked's 3rd Annual Impact Awards

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Chrisean Rock was arrested yesterday while trying to support her son’s father, Blueface, during his court appearance. Despite being aware of her outstanding warrants, Rock showed up with their baby, Junior, in hand. Upon arrival, she was immediately greeted by five officers who placed her under arrest.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The incident led to a dispute over who should take care of Junior: their nine-moth-old son. Grandparents from both sides of the family were present at the courthouse, but none of them left with the baby. Instead, Junior was placed in the care of Rock’s best friend.

Related Stories

Blueface is currently in jail for violating probation after being caught with a gun. Rock’s arrest warrant originated in Oklahoma from an incident that occurred in 2022.

Having both parents in jail at the same time adds significant strain on the family, particularly on the young child. The absence of both parents not only disrupts the child’s daily routine but also has emotional and psychological impacts. The responsibility of caring for the child often falls to extended family or close friends, which can lead to further complications and instability.

The situation highlights the broader issue of children who are affected by their parents’ legal troubles. Studies show that children with incarcerated parents are more likely to face emotional distress, academic challenges, and behavioral issues. The long-term effects can be profound, influencing their development and future prospects.

In this case, Junior’s immediate care was taken over by Rock’s best friend, which may provide some stability. However, the absence of both parents will likely be felt deeply. The involvement of grandparents and other family members in the child’s life will be crucial in mitigating some of the negative impacts.

As the legal proceedings for both Blueface and Rock continue, the focus will also be on ensuring the well-being and stability of their child during this challenging time.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

READ MORE STORIES ON THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM:

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

SEE ALSO

RELATED TAGS

Blueface chrisean rock

More from The Morning Hustle

Leave a Reply

Trending Stories
BET Awards 2022 - Show

Ray J and Princess Love Spotted Together at Wedding in NYC

Sexyy Red Arrested For NJ Airport Brawl Prior To WWE Appearance

13 items

Stephen A. Smith Wants Will Smith To Speak To The Black Community About Chris Rock Incident

10 items

X Celebrates ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ Going #1, Bigs Up Will Smith

5 items

Black Music Month: How Prince Navigated The Music Industry His Way

Tory Lanez Is Getting Divorced While Behind Bars

10 items

#FathersDay: Check Out Our 2024 Father’s Day Gift Guide

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion’s AI Sex Tape Reignites Artificial Intelligence Debate

More Trending Stories

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close