It seems Tory Lanez will have to serve his prison term without his lady by his side. His wife has filed for divorce after one year of marriage.
Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
As reported by Page Six, the rapper was served papers by his other half. According to documentation obtained by the publication, Raina Chassagne submitted a petition last week to legally separate from the “Traphouse” performer citing irreconcilable differences between them. They quietly married on June 25, 2023, thus the couple didn’t even make it to their first wedding anniversary. Additionally, she never changed her last name to Peterson, Tory’s real last name. The two share a 7-year-old son, Kai. While they are headings towards a split it seems that they have remained amicable throughout the the process as Raina has continued to bring Kai with her to visit him behind bars.
On Dec. 23, 2022 Tory Lanez was convicted on three felony charges relating to the evening Megan Thee Stallion was shot. Last August, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison. He is currently serving his time at North Kern State Prison in Delano, California.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
READ MORE STORIES ON THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM:
HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE
- Stephen A. Smith Wants Will Smith To Speak To The Black Community About Chris Rock Incident
- Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game
- Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
- The-Dream Accused of Rape & Sexual Battery In New Lawsuit
- Megan Thee Stallion’s AI Sex Tape Reignites Artificial Intelligence Debate
Tory Lanez’s Wife Files For Divorce After Less Than 1 Year Of Marriage was originally published on hiphopwired.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
The-Dream Accused of Rape & Sexual Battery In New Lawsuit
-
Donald Trump GUILTY On All 34 Felony Charges In NY Hush Money Trial
-
Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game
-
Yung Miami Sends Her Son To 5th Grade Prom In Style
-
Angel Reese Reminds Fans: Women's Basketball Is Shining Because Of Multiple Players, Despite Recent Ejection
-
REPORT: Feds Prepping To Bring Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Accusers Before A Grand Jury
-
Stephen A. Smith Wants Will Smith To Speak To The Black Community About Chris Rock Incident